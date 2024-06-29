MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:MRC opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. MRC Global has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.03.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MRC Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

