Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 496 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 496 ($6.29). Approximately 56,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 78,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.41).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPAC
Mpac Group Stock Performance
Mpac Group Company Profile
Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mpac Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.