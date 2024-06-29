Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 496 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 496 ($6.29). Approximately 56,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 78,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.41).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPAC

Mpac Group Stock Performance

Mpac Group Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 483.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 405.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £101.53 million, a PE ratio of 3,815.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20.

(Get Free Report)

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.