Morpheus.Network Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $33.59 million and $196,243.76 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.72501639 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $176,717.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

