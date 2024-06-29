MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 777,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,299,000 after purchasing an additional 377,172 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 832,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after buying an additional 85,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 188.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 222,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

