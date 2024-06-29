Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $420.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,721. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $428.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

