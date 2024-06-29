Monumental Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. 878,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,161. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.