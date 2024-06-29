Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $766.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 301.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.2% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 84,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,360,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $821.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $745.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $688.61. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $856.30. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

