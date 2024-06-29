Monks (LON:MNKS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,164.02

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,164.02 ($14.77) and traded as low as GBX 1,160 ($14.72). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,178 ($14.94), with a volume of 821,683 shares changing hands.

Monks Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118,200.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,166.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,108.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.20), for a total value of £7,273.50 ($9,226.82). In related news, insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.20), for a total value of £7,273.50 ($9,226.82). Also, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.50) per share, for a total transaction of £10,001.25 ($12,687.11). Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Monks

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

