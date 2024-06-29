Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.41. 2,850,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

