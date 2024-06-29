Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 843 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVSC traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $49.91. 58,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,861. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

