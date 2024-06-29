Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. 1,251,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

