Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. 225,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,989. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

