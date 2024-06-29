Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 111,082 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,299,000 after acquiring an additional 238,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,821,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 1,411,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,297. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

