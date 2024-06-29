Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 15,910 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $25,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. 194,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,786. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

