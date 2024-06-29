Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.