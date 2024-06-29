Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Trading Down 2.9%

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.83. 39,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 141,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Mobix Labs Trading Down 10.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobix Labs stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOBX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.49% of Mobix Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Featured Articles

