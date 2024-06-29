Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.16. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 8,434 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.13.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

