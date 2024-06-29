Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.16. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 8,434 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 4.6 %
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.