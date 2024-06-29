Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 4.6 %
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
