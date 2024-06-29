Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading 5.6% Higher

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.60). 70,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 15,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.56).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

About Mincon Group

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.92. The company has a market capitalization of £99.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

