Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.82 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Metahero has a market cap of $21.82 million and $685,698.40 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

