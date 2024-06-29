Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $15.34 on Friday, reaching $504.22. 15,757,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,444,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total value of $15,464,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total transaction of $15,464,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.99, for a total value of $449,775.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,258,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,512 shares of company stock valued at $113,597,536 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

