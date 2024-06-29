Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AIU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 32,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Meta Data has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

