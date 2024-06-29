Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Up 0.2%

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.26. 137,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Membership Collective Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $310.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Membership Collective Group Company Profile
Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.
