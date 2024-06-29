MCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE GS traded up $6.36 on Friday, reaching $452.32. 3,839,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,364. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.39. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

