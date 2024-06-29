MCF Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,938,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $535.08. 901,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,160. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

