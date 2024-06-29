MCF Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 338,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.