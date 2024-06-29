MCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after buying an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,586 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $92.54. 1,918,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.