MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 677 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 74.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

