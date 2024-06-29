MCF Advisors LLC Has $34.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,317,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 439,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after buying an additional 250,274 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.64. 7,533,346 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.