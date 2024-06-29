MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,010,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $1,056.06. The company had a trading volume of 585,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,017.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,033.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

