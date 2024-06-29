MCF Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,074,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,088. The company has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

