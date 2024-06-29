MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 720,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

