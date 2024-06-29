MCF Advisors LLC Buys 22,369 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 562.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 3,389,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

