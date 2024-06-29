McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCD traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.84. 8,958,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

