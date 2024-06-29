McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2% to flat yr/yr to ~$6.53-6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.850 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $90.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,458 shares of company stock worth $7,747,114. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.