McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $90.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,458 shares of company stock worth $7,747,114 over the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

