McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $90.83.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated
In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,458 shares of company stock worth $7,747,114 over the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
