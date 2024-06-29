Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 14,754,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 63,604,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after buying an additional 296,776 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.