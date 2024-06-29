Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in June

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MDOMF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Mandom has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

