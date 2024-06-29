Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $230.88

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.88 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.79). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.85), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Maintel Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.31 million, a PE ratio of -608.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

