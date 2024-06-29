MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 141,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 406,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $74.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

In other news, Director Ngar Yee Louie acquired 19,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,919.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,393.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of MAIA Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

