MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIAGet Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 141,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 406,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The firm has a market cap of $74.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ngar Yee Louie acquired 19,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,919.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,393.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIAFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of MAIA Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

