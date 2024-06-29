Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 30,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,206. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.
About Lynas Rare Earths
