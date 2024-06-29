Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 30,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,206. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

