Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$22.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG opened at C$20.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.77. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

