Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 4,663.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

