LongView Wealth Management Sells 3,466 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,815,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. 9,177,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

