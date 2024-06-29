LongView Wealth Management Sells 120 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LongView Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

