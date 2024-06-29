LongView Wealth Management Sells 1,118 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

LongView Wealth Management cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,582,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,892,318. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

