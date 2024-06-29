LongView Wealth Management Has $4.42 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LongView Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 446,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 254,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.05. 878,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,161. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

