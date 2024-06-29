LongView Wealth Management Has $318,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. 5,947,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,808. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

