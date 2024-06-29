LongView Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LongView Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $182.57. 933,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

