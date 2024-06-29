LongView Wealth Management Buys 17,823 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $502,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.41. 33,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.54. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

